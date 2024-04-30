(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG is considering holding back the return of its retro Superstar basketball shoes because of the rising demand for its football-inspired Samba sneakers

The German company originally planned for a marketing push later this year for the shell-toed, 1970s-era Superstars. But Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Gulden may pause to let the spotlight remain on the Terrace shoes, including the Samba, Gazelle and Spezial models, as well as similar versions like the skate-inspired Campus.

There’s no need to rush out the Superstar, Gulden told reporters on a call. “We need to be careful and we need to release it and push it when the market is ready for it and we need it.”

It’s an enviable situation for Gulden, who took over a crisis-rattled Adidas in January 2023 after a nearly decade-long stint as CEO of cross-town rival Puma SE.

Adidas enjoyed a boom last decade fueled by the Superstars and tennis-inspired Stan Smiths. Yet the company failed to come out with a follow-up hit.

Instead, Adidas was reliant on Yeezy footwear from the now canceled partnership with the rapper Ye. Adidas ended that collaboration in October 2022 after Ye, formerly Kanye West, made antisemitic comments.

Once Adidas brings back the Superstars in large volumes, it plans to keep them on the market for perhaps eight years, Gulden said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.