(Bloomberg) -- Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial SE began the process to list its shares on the Nasdaq as it aims to boost liquidity and broaden its appeal to international investors.

Ferrovial, which has stakes in airports in the UK, Turkey as well as in a terminal at New York’s John F. Kennedy, expects the initial listing price to be based on the current trading of its shares on Euronext Amsterdam and the Spanish Stock Exchanges, according to a filing on Jan. 5.

Ferrovial began trading in Amsterdam in June after the construction firm moved its headquarters to the Netherlands through a cross-border reverse merger, in which the parent company was absorbed by unit Ferrovial International SE.

The operator of highways around Toronto and Dallas had already said that the US was its main investment destination. The relocation to the Netherlands was positioned as stepping stone to an eventual US listing, which the company said could increase the stock’s liquidity and make it more attractive to international investors.

In November, Ferrovial agreed to sell its 25% stake in London’s Heathrow airport to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Ardian, a Paris-based private equity firm, for £2.37 billion ($3 billion).

Ferrovial’s shares were up 0.7% at €33.37 apiece at 10:00 a.m. in Amsterdam.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.