(Bloomberg) -- Aluminum advanced as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. remained bullish on the metal, predicting a widening global shortage in 2024 because of constraints on Chinese supplies.

The tightening outlook mostly reflects “the impact of China’s supply bind, where a combination of hitting the capacity cap and Yunnan winter cuts means that onshore primary production will likely only grow 2% next year,” analysts led by Nicholas Snowdon wrote in a note dated Nov. 26.

The bank sees a global shortage of 1.23 million tons of primary metal next year, almost double the deficit in 2023, with the price rising to $2,600 a ton in 12 months. The metal for three-month delivery traded around $2,226 on the London Metal Exchange on Monday.

Industrial metals have risen in recent weeks as top consumer China stepped up efforts to rescue the property sector. Aluminum has also been supported by continuing production curbs because of a winter power shortage and a capacity ceiling on Chinese smelters, which produce over half of the world’s supply.

In other predictions, Goldman expects copper to climb to $10,000 a ton in 12 months, and nickel to drop to $15,000.

Aluminum rose 0.5% on the London Metal Exchange by 12:01 p.m. Shanghai time. Copper for delivery in three months fell 0.2% to $8,408.50 a ton, while nickel dropped as much as 1.5% to $15,890, the lowest since March 2021.

