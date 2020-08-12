(Bloomberg) -- Venture capital firm Amadeus Capital Partners is planning to raise three funds with a combined target of about $400 million for tech investments in industries including enterprise software, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The two largest funds have targets of $150 million each, said two people familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified because the fundraising isn’t yet public. They are in the pre-marketing stage and the British firm will start raising money in the autumn, one of the people said.

The pan-European Scale Fund, led by managing partner Andrea Traversone, will look for investments in cybersecurity, enterprise software, health tech and artificial intelligence, with a particular focus on companies using AI to uncover new types of materials, one of the people said. Amadeus has a track record in these areas, including its recent exit from an early investment in cybersecurity company ForeScout Technologies Inc., now listed on the Nasdaq with a market value of $1.44 billion.

The Latam Sustainable Growth fund will focus on Latin American companies in the fintech, edtech and software-as-a-service sectors, the person said. The fund will be headed by Pat Burtis and newly hired partner Kai Schmitz. The firm already has an office in Bogota and portfolio companies, Creditas and Descomplica, in Brazil.

Amadeus is also in the late stages of raising a new tech fund focused on early stage U.K. companies, which will be led by managing partner Alex van Someren, one of the people said. It’s surpassed its original target of 75 million pounds ($98 million), the person said.

A spokeswoman for Amadeus declined to comment as did Traversone and Van Someren. Burtis and Schmitz didn’t immediately respond to requests on LinkedIn seeking comment.

Founded in 1997 by Anne Glover and Hermann Hauser, Amadeus has holdings in about 50 companies, including Made.com and FiveAI, and has continued to make investments during the pandemic, including participation in funding rounds for health technology firms QUIBIM and Lumeon.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.