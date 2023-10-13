Analyst picks restaurant stocks positioned to weather economic storm Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Renewed concerns about economic uncertainty could weigh on consumer spending and spill into the restaurant business, but an analyst covering the sector says the worries may be overblown.



Peter Saleh, managing director and restaurants analyst at BTIG, told BNN Bloomberg on Friday that while there could be more economic uncertainty ahead for the consumer, he believes the restaurant industry will be prepared for that scenario.



“There’s a lot off-value platforms out there, they can shift quickly if it becomes more value-oriented,” he said.



He recommended Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) and Shake Shack (SHAK) as his top three stocks within the restaurant sector.



He, his family and his investment banking clients do not own shares in the stocks mentioned above. However, his firm does.



