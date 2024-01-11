(Bloomberg) -- Equities were mixed as traders assessed deflationary readings from China, which came after solid US inflation data failed to tame Federal Reserve rate cut bets. Oil rallied on Mideast tensions.

Japan stocks pared their early gains, while Australian and South Korean markets edged lower and China benchmarks fluctuated at the open. US equity futures slipped in Asia trading after Wall Street benchmarks ended Thursday little changed.

US consumer price index data showed headline prices increased more than expected in December, while core inflation fell — although less than consensus estimates. The data failed to dent the outlook for Federal Reserve rate reductions. Swaps pricing for a cut by March increased slightly on the day, back toward levels seen at the end of 2023.

China’s consumer prices fell for a third straight month in December, a sign of weak domestic demand. That may justify the need for China’s central bank to cut a key policy rate and pump more cash into the financial system on Monday.

West Texas Intermediate rose more than 2% to above $73 after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak approved joint military strikes with the US against Houthi rebels in Yemen following their attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

“If oil were to substantially increase and that would jeopardize kind of this soft landing scenario that is quite likely for the year,” Andrew Slimmon, head of applied equity advisors at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester pushed back against the prospect of a March cut and said the inflation figures showed policymakers had further work to do.

“What should be most important for investors is that the Fed is done raising rates,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance. “Whether they cut in March or cut in June and whether they cut four times, three times, or only two times, shouldn’t matter too much.”

Treasuries were slightly lower early Friday after a Thursday rally pushed the 10-year yield down six basis points and the policy-sensitive two-year yield down by around 11 basis points.

Falling yields weakened the dollar against major currencies with the Norwegian Krone and New Zealand dollar the leading beneficiaries among G-10 currencies early Friday. Australia and New Zealand yields fell, mirroring Thursday declines for Treasury yields.

Bitcoin, China

Elsewhere, more than $4 billion worth of shares traded between the 11 US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds on Thursday following Securities and Exchange Commission approval for the funds. Bitcoin rose slightly to trade above $46,000.

In Asia, Japan’s November current account balance came in below forecasts. CPI figures for India are also due.

Key events this week:

UK industrial production, Friday

US PPI, Friday

Some of the biggest US banks report fourth-quarter results, Friday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:31 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0976

The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.27 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1749 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $46,001.01

Ether fell 0.7% to $2,585.34

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.98%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.580%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.06%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.2% to $73.62 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,032.68 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.