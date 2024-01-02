(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities are set to track a drop in US stocks and Treasuries after traders reined in their bets on the scale of interest-rate cuts.

Futures for benchmarks in Australia and Hong Kong pointed lower, while Japan remains closed for holidays. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, a gauge of US-listed Chinese shares, fell 3.5%.

The Nasdaq 100 dropped the most in more than two months as the tech sector giants dubbed the Magnificent Seven fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped the most since March, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose. Cash Treasuries are closed during Asian hours due to the Japanese holiday.

The first trading day of the new year brought 2023’s scorching rally to a halt after a more than $8 trillion surge in the S&P 500 last year, with the Nasdaq 100’s fall marking its third-worst first-day performance since the 2001 dot-com bust. The slump in bonds worldwide reflects doubts that policymakers will deliver the extent of monetary easing that’s priced by money markets, with central banks reluctant to give up the fight against inflation too soon.

Read More: Stocks, Bonds Drop in Tandem for Worst Start to Year in Decades

Traders are waiting for the release of the latest Fed minutes Wednesday. The tone is expected to be hawkish, according to BMO Capital Markets’ Ian Lyngen.

“A dovish surprise, while unlikely, would hold far greater shock value for a market that has moved away from taking the Fed at face value in favor of a more skeptical approach,” the strategist wrote.

Read More: Here’s (Almost) Everything Wall Street Expects in 2024

Wednesday’s job openings data and Friday’s nonfarm payrolls will also be scanned for signs of weakness in the labor market.

“If Powell is right that inflation can slow further without a sharp increase in unemployment, then the stock and bond rallies are justified,” according to Bloomberg Economics. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, told CNN International that the US economy is “definitely” headed for a soft landing thanks to the Fed’s “decisiveness” in taming inflation.

Almost all emerging-nation currencies traded lower against the greenback. The yen weakened in thin trading as investors monitored conditions after an earthquake in Japan on Monday.

Bitcoin climbed above $45,000 for the first time in almost two years Tuesday. Anticipation is intensifying around the expected US approval for an exchange-traded fund investing directly in the biggest token.

Elsewhere, oil slumped after an early climb amid ongoing shipping disruptions in the Red Sea. West Texas Intermediate traded near $70 a barrel.

In Asia, sentiment was dented after Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged some companies and citizens had endured a difficult 2023 in a rare admission of domestic headwinds facing the country.

Despite persistent weakness in China, some investors consider a slump of almost 60% as a signal to buy Chinese stocks. Almost a third of 417 respondents to Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey say they will increase their China investments over the next 12 months.

Key events this week:

Germany unemployment, Wednesday

US FOMC minutes, ISM Manufacturing, job openings, light vehicle sales, Wednesday

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin — an FOMC voter in 2024 — speaks, Wednesday

China Caixin services PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ADP employment, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, PPI, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls/unemployment, factory orders, ISM services index, Friday

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin — an FOMC voter in 2024 — speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 1% as of 7:19 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%

The euro was little changed at $1.0943

The Japanese yen was little changed at 141.96 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1502 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6760

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $45,212.34

Ether rose 0.2% to $2,370.05

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.04%

Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,058.96 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Cristin Flanagan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.