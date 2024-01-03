(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fell following declines on Wall Street after Federal Reserve meeting minutes indicated interest rates will remain elevated for longer.

A gauge for regional shares slid for a third straight session as benchmarks in Australia and South Korea dropped, while Hong Kong and mainland China equities also fell in early trading. Japan’s Topix Index erased early losses to trade flat in the first trading day of the new year after a holiday break.

US share futures were a tad higher in Asia after the S&P 500 ended Wednesday 0.8% lower, extending a run of daily declines that began on the last trading day of 2023. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%, a fourth daily drop, and the longest losing streak in two months. Alphabet Inc. was the sole company within the so-called Magnificent Seven to avoid a loss, in a sign of waning investor appetite for tech stocks that led the rally last year.

Attention will now turn to upcoming US jobs data on Friday after minutes from the Fed’s December meeting suggested rates could remain at restrictive levels “for some time.” Swaps traders have been reining in their bets on rate cuts after factoring in a full quarter point cut to the benchmark rate by the March meeting.

“Overall, it was a hawkish update from the Fed,” according to Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets, though “the tone has apparently fallen on indifferent ears.”

Chinese stocks led the declines in Asia, with the CSI 300 benchmark down 1%, following a report that showed wages offered to Chinese workers in major cities declined by the most on record. The selling came even as a private gauge of the country’s services activity climbed to the highest in five months in December.

Meantime, Chinese government bond yields fell to the lowest in more than three years.

“There is a lot of activity going on in China that we don’t really see if we focus on the mega-cap tech names or the real estate names,” Vikas Pershad, Asian equities portfolio manager for M&A Investments, said on Bloomberg Television. “We do see a market where there is the opportunity for relative outperformance but also absolute performance.”

In currencies, a gauge measuring dollar strength edged higher after advancing for a fourth straight session Wednesday, its best run since November. The yen traded around 143 per dollar after weakening almost 1% against the greenback in the prior session.

The offshore yuan was little changed in early trading. People’s Bank of China weakened Wednesday’s currency fixing by the most in over six months, a sign policymakers may have shifted their focus from stabilizing the currency to monetary easing.

Easing Job Openings

In contrast to equities, Treasuries were mostly steady in Asia, stemming declines from one of the worst opening days to a year on record. The 10-year Treasury yield inched one basis point lower to 3.9% Wednesday as the Fed minutes showed the possibility of slowing the pace of quantitative tightening.

US manufacturing data on Wednesday showed activity remained in contraction. Separate figures showed the number of job openings fell slightly in November from the prior month’s revised number in a sign of labor market softening.

“Overall, the labor market remains strong, but demand is cooling, coming into better balance with supply,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics wrote. “These data will be welcome news for policymakers and support the Fed’s view that the next move in rates will be lower, likely in Q2.”

Elsewhere, geopolitics remained in focus. Iran said attacks that killed almost 100 people in the country were carried out to punish its stance against Israel, intensifying tensions in the region.

The tensions supported crude, which climbed further Thursday. Oil prices were also buoyed by supply disruptions in Libya and a statement from OPEC pledging to stabilize prices. Elsewhere, a slump in Bitcoin saw the cryptocurrency erase almost all gains it had made so far this year.

China Caixin services PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ADP employment, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, PPI, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls/unemployment, factory orders, ISM services index, Friday

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin — an FOMC voter in 2024 — speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:43 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.1%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0918

The Japanese yen was little changed at 143.38 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1622 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $42,685.63

Ether fell 0.8% to $2,209.2

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.92%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.620%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.02%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $73.13 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

