(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian internet provider PT Link Net is considering selling a stake in its fiber business to raise as much as $500 million to fund an expansion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The unit of Axiata Group Bhd., Malaysia’s biggest wireless carrier, is seeking an adviser to help with a potential sale, which could raise $400 million to $500 million, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Considerations are preliminary and Link Net could decide against a deal, the people said.

A representative for Axiata said Link Net requires capital to accelerate its “fiber build,” but didn’t provide details on the size of the potential fundraising.

“Amongst many sources of capital, inviting investors to partner with us in this growth opportunity is one such source,” the spokesperson said.

Link Net declined to comment.

Read More: Malaysia’s Axiata Is Said to Weigh Options for Indonesian Units

As part of a non-binding deal in December, Link Net agreed to transfer its fixed broadband business to Indonesian mobile operator PT XL Axiata.

Link Net has a market value of about 3.5 trillion rupiah ($224 million). Its share price has fallen 43% over the past 12 months. XL Axiata is up 0.4% over the same period and Axiata Group has dropped 16%.

--With assistance from Fathiya Dahrul.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.