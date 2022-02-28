(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc named JPMorgan Chase & Co. veteran Urvashi Batra as its head of equities electronic trading for the Americas.

Batra’s page on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority BrokerCheck’s website and her LinkedIn page both show the move. In her new role, she’ll oversee electronic equities client offerings and be responsible for working with other members of the markets division, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing matters that are private.

Batra will be based in New York and report to both Peter Ward, head of global markets electronic trading, and Peter Ramsey, global head of cash equities, the people said.

Batra spent 11 years at JPMorgan, most recently as a managing director, according to her LinkedIn.

