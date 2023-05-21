(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden said he expected ties with China to improve “very shortly” after a spat over an alleged spy balloon earlier this year derailed relations.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday at the conclusion of the Group of Seven summit in Japan, Biden said the US’s move to shoot down a “silly balloon that was carrying two freight cars worth of spying equipment” undermined goodwill generated from his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November last year.

“I think you’re gonna see that began to thaw very shortly,” Biden said on Sunday. He added his administration was considering whether to lift sanctions on Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, whom Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is seeking to meet at an event in June in Singapore.

Biden has previously said he wanted to meet with Xi and voiced optimism the two would schedule a long-anticipated phone conversation, though he didn’t give any indication on how soon that might take place.

The White House has started engaging with China on multiple fronts after tensions increased earlier this year and caused a breakdown in communications.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna last week and China’s Commerce minister Wang Wentao next week is set to meet with both US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Detroit.

Biden administration officials said the two sides wanted to move past the episode of an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed the US before it was shot down by the US military in early February.

His administration has pushed back against reporters who asked about the implications for America’s competition with China in the region.

“We believe this notion that somehow the PRC is sitting there happy and comfortable about the situation is a convenient media narrative going into this trip, but it does not reflect reality in any way,” Sullivan told reporters earlier this week aboard Air Force One en route to Japan.

He added that countries in the region have no doubt in the US’s enduring commitment to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Biden invited Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Washington for a state visit and will host the Pacific Island nations, including Papua New Guinea’s prime minister, at the White House later this year.

