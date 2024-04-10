(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Yass, the Republican political donor who holds a 15% stake in TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd., gave $8 million in March to a Republican super political action committee.

Yass is stockpiling the funds in the Protect Freedom PAC, which has backed GOP candidates in congressional races and Kentucky’s 2023 gubernatorial election. The group, which counts Yass as its most significant donor, began April with $10 million on hand that it can spend on the 2024 election, according to a Federal Election Commission filing disclosed Wednesday.

Yass, who’s been mentioned as a possible candidate for Treasury Secretary should former President Donald Trump win a second term, is the biggest donor in the current election cycle, according to OpenSecrets. Federal committees are due to report detailed information on their finances and donors to the FEC later this month.

Protect Freedom PAC isn’t aligned with a single candidate or cause, unlike some other political action committees. The group, which says it supports “pro-freedom and liberty-minded candidates”, has wide latitude to spend on the presidential election, congressional races or to promote ideas important to Yass.

With Congress considering legislation to ban TikTok over concerns about China’s control of the video platform, Yass and his political donations have been highly scrutinized. Trump said he was opposed to the bill in mid-March, after he attended a donor event in Palm Beach, Florida, put together by Club for Growth, which supports low taxes and free enterprise and counts Yass as one of its biggest backers. Trump said he hadn’t discussed the issue with Yass in a subsequent interview with CNBC.

Read More: Jeff Yass’ $15 Billion TikTok Fortune Spotlights GOP Clout

A representative for Yass did not immediately respond to a request to comment. Yass hadn’t donated to Trump’s campaign or the super PAC that backs him through the end of February, FEC records show.

Protect Freedom PAC backed Republican congressional candidates to three open seats in March. It also spent $338,000 supporting Republican Alex Mooney in his bid for the West Virginia Senate seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin, who’s not seeking reelection.

In 2023, the PAC ran ads opposing the reelection of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, according to AdImpact. One spot featured Trump attacking Beshear and endorsing his opponent, Daniel Cameron, the state’s Republican Attorney General.

Beshear defeated Cameron in deeply-Republican Kentucky with 52.5% of the vote.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.