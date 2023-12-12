(Bloomberg) -- Billionaires Ken Griffin and David Geffen pledged $400 million to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, the biggest single donation in the center’s 150-year history.

The announcement was made Tuesday on ABC’s Good Morning America, where Griffin was joined by MSK Chief Executive Officer Selwyn M. Vickers and the show’s anchor Robin Roberts, a multiple cancer survivor.

Their message underscored the growing urgency to combat cancer, with projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating a nearly 50% increase in cancer cases in the US by 2050.

MSK, founded in 1884 and anchored in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, has been expanding its footprint. The center is planning a new tower on its main campus and has expanded to buildings in Midtown.

“David and I are honored to support MSK’s incredible physicians and scientists advancing breakthroughs in research and treatment and the outstanding nurses and staff who dedicate their lives to providing compassionate care to those impacted by this disease,” Griffin said in a statement.

Griffin — who move moved from Chicago to Miami last year and has a net worth of $36.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index — has been spreading his wealth across the US. In the past year, Harvard renamed a school in honor of the Citadel founder following a $300 million donation. He also funded a new surgical tower for a Miami children’s hospital and a leadership institute for the Texas-based National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.

In September, he launched Griffin Catalyst, a new brand for his philanthropic activities. It’s divided into six areas of focus, including science and medicine.

Geffen, a renowned media mogul and philanthropist, has also donated to various causes, including funding a school of medicine at the University of California at Los Angeles, supporting Yale’s drama school and contributing to a concert hall at Lincoln Center, among other initiatives. Geffen, with a net worth of $9.1 billion, has pledged to donate his entire wealth to charity.

