{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    BCE

    You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Jun 28, 2023

    BlackBerry Ltd. reports US$11 million loss in first quarter as revenue rises

    BNN Bloomberg

    There's no room for Blackberry with Silicon Valley competition: Blackberry historian

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    BlackBerry Ltd. reported losses of US$11 million in its latest quarter, up 93 per cent from a loss of US$181 million a year earlier.

    The Waterloo, Ont.-based company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says revenue for the first quarter ended May 31 was US$373 million, up 122 per cent from US$168 million during the same quarter last year. 

    Diluted loss per share was two cents US, up from a loss of 35 cents US last year.

    Executive chair and CEO John Chen says in a press release that revenue growth was driven in part by billings, anchored on strength in the company's core verticals, particularly government.

    BlackBerry says cybersecurity revenue was US$93 million, down from US$113 million a year earlier, while Internet-of-Things revenue was also lower.

    Licensing and other revenue rose to US$235 million from just US$4 million last year, including US$218 million related to BlackBerry's recent patent sale to Malikie Innovations Ltd. 