(Bloomberg) -- Brunswick Real Estate is raising a third senior debt fund and has secured 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion), according to a statement Tuesday.

The Stockholm-based asset manager has secured commitments for Brunswick Real Estate Capital Fund III from backers including Swedish insurer Folksam and Norwegian pension company KLP.

Brunswick Real Estate’s senior debt property funds offer financing for commercial property. It raised its last debt fund just two years ago and now manages 2.3 billion euros in real estate investments and 1 billion euros in real-estate debt, according to the firm.

“Our business model of senior secured and long-term financing is becoming more important for the property sector as an alternative to traditional bank loans and bonds with shorter maturities,” said Pontus Sundin, chief executive officer of Brunswick Real Estate.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.