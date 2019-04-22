Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC.O) has named a new chief executive officer as the big food company tries to right the ship after a challenging couple of years, culminating in a US$15.4 billion writedown on assets and an SEC subpoena. Incoming chief Miguel Patricio replaces Bernardo Hees, effective July 1.

Key Insights

Hees has led the company since it was created in a 2015 merger orchestrated by Warren Buffett and 3G Capital, a private equity firm known more for its cost-cutting zeal than its ability to nurture consumer brands. Patricio joins from Anheuser-Busch InBev, where he was Global Chief Marketing Officer for several years. 3G’s founders are among the brewer’s biggest shareholders.

Hees had been under pressure to get a deal done since a 2017 bid to buy Unilever for US$143 billion fell apart, sending shares tanking and wiping out more than US$70 billion in market cap in the years since. The failure to pull off another merger has put a spotlight on Kraft Heinz’s inability to boost sales organically. The company has struggled to ignite growth with a portfolio of brands that has been battered by changing tastes and a shift to more natural food options.

Market Reaction

Kraft Heinz shares rose as much as 2 per cent in Monday trading, the most in a month. The stock had declined 23 per cent this year through Friday’s close, compared with the 16 per cent gain in the S&P 500 Index.