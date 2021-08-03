Billionaire Lo’s Shui On Land Picks Banks for Xintiandi IPO
Shui On Land Ltd. has picked Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG to lead a proposed initial public offering of its unit China Xintiandi Holding Co., people with knowledge of the matter said.
Canadian real estate company H&R Real Investment Trust has sold Calgary’s iconic Bow Tower, cutting its exposure to the office market in the capital of the country’s oil industry.
President Joe Biden plans to announce a new eviction moratorium on Tuesday afternoon, after criticism from top Democrats and housing advocates who faulted the administration for letting the previous protections lapse.
The biggest wave of tenants in U.S. history has arrived, and landlords are responding with the largest-ever rent increases.
Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales slowed last month but still amounted to the best July on record.
16h ago
The Canadian Press
The Alberta board says sales for the month totalled 2,319, up from 1,835 last July but down from 2,915 in June.
The number of new listings in the market reached 3,296 in July, up from 3,021 at the same time last year and down from 4,135 in June.
The average price of a home was $488,501, up from $466,266 last July and down from $494,111 in June.
CREB says an easing in sales growth and a slowdown in the pace of new listings has prevented monthly gains in inventory levels.
While supply remained higher than last July, CREB says apartment and row homes accounted for most of the available properties.