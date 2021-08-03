Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales slowed last month but still amounted to the best July on record.

The Alberta board says sales for the month totalled 2,319, up from 1,835 last July but down from 2,915 in June.

The number of new listings in the market reached 3,296 in July, up from 3,021 at the same time last year and down from 4,135 in June.

The average price of a home was $488,501, up from $466,266 last July and down from $494,111 in June.

CREB says an easing in sales growth and a slowdown in the pace of new listings has prevented monthly gains in inventory levels.

While supply remained higher than last July, CREB says apartment and row homes accounted for most of the available properties.