Canada Post has temporarily halted mail delivery service in Nova Scotia as the province recovers from devastating flooding.

The province saw 250 millimetres of heavy rainfall over the weekend, washing out roads and damaging homes. The floodwaters had largely receded as of Monday, but four people remained missing and the province was still under a state of emergency.

On Monday, Canada Post issued a red alert for the entire province, meaning it is “suspending delivery and not sending our delivery agents out.” There was no timeline for when service would be restored.

Canada Post’s other red alerts in Canada are due to poor air quality from wildfires in Radisson and Eastmain, Que.