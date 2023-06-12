A coalition of business groups and Indigenous organizations are calling for an overhaul of federal regulations on new technology and infrastructure projects to speed up the process.

In an open letter titled “Canada’s future is unbuilt,” the 18-member coalition argued Canada’s process for reviewing and approving new projects is far too lengthy and is thus hurting the country’s chances of achieving its climate goals.

“With our current regulatory systems, Canada will not be able to approve, let alone build, the projects we need to achieve our targets,” the letter reads in part.

“Canada is not seen as a place that can get projects built—and that has a big cost. If we cannot improve the process, our country will likely lose out on important low or zero carbon initiatives, strategic investments, and tens of thousands of jobs across the country.”

In 2021, Canada passed the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, which enshrined the country’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. BNN Bloomberg has reached out Natural Resources Canada for comment on the letter.

“Canada’s existing regulatory review and permitting systems are not up to the challenge of meeting our climate targets,” the letter states. “They are time-consuming, unpredictable, and complex. They don’t always fully enable the necessary engagement and participation of Indigenous communities.”

In its latest budget, the federal government promised to expedite project reviews, including a “concrete plan to improve the efficiency of the impact assessment and permitting processes for major projects,” by the end of the year.

“We are encouraged by the initial steps the federal government has committed to taking to improve Canada’s regulatory framework, streamline approval timelines, and create efficiencies within regulatory bodies,” the letter reads.

“We believe that Canada can create a world-class regulatory system that safeguards the Indigenous, health, safety, cultural, and environmental imperatives of responsible development.”