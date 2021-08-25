(Bloomberg) -- The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is demanding a sweeping list of records and other information from eight executive branch agencies, including communications involving the White House and associates of former President Donald Trump.

The select committee is seeking information to fill out details about the insurrections and the days leading up to the violence, which disrupted a joint session of Congress to certify the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election.

“Our Constitution provides for a peaceful transfer of power, and this investigation seeks to evaluate threats to that process, identify lessons learned and recommend laws, policies,procedures, rules, or regulations necessary to protect our republic in the future,” the committee’s chairman, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, wrote in the letters to the agencies.

The letters from the committee were sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the departments of Justice, Defense, Homeland Security and Interior, as well as the National Archives And Records Administration and intelligence agencies.

