(Bloomberg) -- Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim said that, depending on conditions, he could increase his stake in Talos Energy Inc.

Slim said in a press conference that Grupo Carso SAB was interested in investing in oil fields and drilling platforms, jackups.

He said Mexico has enough oil fields to drill in without needing new competitive bid rounds.

In December, Slim’s Grupo Carso SAB reached a deal to acquire PetroBal SAPI’s stake in two oil fields in the Mexican state of Campeche for $530 million, expanding its bet on energy production.

Slim became one of the world’s richest people through his telecommunications empire, but he’s been making investments in energy for the past 15 years.

Slim also said the country should invest 28-30% of its GDP per year and that the government should increase the minimum wage

