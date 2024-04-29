(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government is calling for updating security measures and a new antiterrorist law as the country grapples with the murder of three policemen during the weekend.

Armed assailants ambushed and killed three Carabineros officers in Chile’s Biobío region Saturday, authorities said, which prompted the government to impose a curfew in the area and deploy the military to provide security.

“We will not hesitate to use all the weapons and tools of the State,” government spokesperson Camila Vallejo said Monday. The curfew will continue “as long as necessary,” she said. Measures need to be “toughened,” Vallejo told reporters on Monday. She said that updating legislation, such as a new intelligence law and regulation on police use of force are needed as well.

No group has laid claim of the attack. The Biobio region is located about 400 kilometers south of Santiago. In recent years, the area has suffered an increase in arson attacks from extremist Mapuche indigenous groups against forestry companies and some inhabitants. This has forced left-wing president Gabriel Boric to maintain a state of emergency in the area and deploy the military.

Chilean lawmakers agreed to speed the discussion this week of security bills such as reform of the rules of use of force for police officers and a bill that that strengthens and modernizes the State intelligence system.

