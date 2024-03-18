(Bloomberg) -- China’s output of thermal coal has fallen for the first time in years, adding to signs that Beijing’s long campaign to bolster energy security by digging more of the fuel may have reached its apex.

Coal production dropped 4.2% from a year earlier to 705 million tons for January and February combined, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. That’s the first year-on-year decline since September 2021.

Authorities in China put renewed emphasis on coal after a 2021 energy crisis — and the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — made energy security a top priority for President Xi Jinping. Coal output soared to record levels late last year.

Mine safety has become a bigger issue in recent months, with a rising death toll triggering more government scrutiny and forcing a slowdown in output in some key coal hubs.

Still, falling mine output doesn’t yet mean less reliance on coal-fired power, which expanded by 9.7% in the first two months by relying on a burst of imports to offset declining domestic coal supplies. That outpaced overall power generation, and offset softness in renewable power.

The coal numbers were part of China’s broader dump of data on Monday that showed a mixed picture for the economy and for commodities activity.

Oil processing reached record levels for the first two months of the year as refiners cranked up plants to feed a travel boom around the lunar holiday. Steel output edged up, while aluminum production was close to all-time highs.

China combines output data for January and February to smooth out the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday, which this year fell in the middle of last month. The leap year also included an extra day in February.

On the Wire

China’s bank loans expanded at the slowest pace on record in February, underscoring weakness in borrowing demand.

The Chinese government has quietly asked electric-vehicle makers from BYD Co. to Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. to sharply increase their purchases from local auto chipmakers.

Chinese authorities said they took “criminal mandatory measures” against some employees at the money management business of Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co.

Young people in China are looking to “gold beans” that are viewed as a safe investment in a time of economic security.

The Week’s Diary

(All times Beijing unless noted.)

Monday, March 18:

China industrial output for Jan.-Feb., including steel & aluminum; coal, gas & power generation; and crude oil & refining. 10:00 Retail sales, fixed assets investment, property investment, residential sales, jobless rate

China’s 2nd batch of Jan.-Feb. trade data, including agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina, copper and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product imports

Tuesday, March 19:

CRU International Steelmaking Raw Materials Conference in Shanghai, day 1

EARNINGS: Huaneng Power, Towngas, Anhui Conch

Wednesday, March 20:

China sets monthly loan prime rates, 09:15

China Jan.-Feb. output data for base metals and oil products

China’s 3rd batch of Jan.-Feb. trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commodities

CCTD’s weekly online briefing on Chinese coal, 15:00

CRU International Steelmaking Raw Materials Conference in Shanghai, day 2

EARNINGS: China Coal, HK & China Gas, China Resources Power

Thursday, March 21:

EARNINGS: Cnooc (briefing in HK at 17:00)

Friday, March 22:

China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

EARNINGS: CMOC, Zijin Mining, Hongqiao, Shenhua, ENN Energy

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.