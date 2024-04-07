(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank purchased gold for its reserves for a 17th straight month in March, extending a long buying spree that has helped the precious metal’s surge to a record.

Bullion held by the People’s Bank of China rose to 72.74 million fine troy ounces last month, according to official data released Sunday.

The precious metal has been on a tear in the past two months, hitting a procession of records on expectations that lower US interest rates are on the horizon. Central bank buying has also been a significant driver of its strength since 2022.

Global central banks, led by China and India, continued adding to their gold reserves in February, marking a ninth straight month of growth, according to the World Gold Council.

China’s official reserve assets rose to the highest since November 2015. The country’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $3.2457 trillion by the end of March, the highest since December 2021, as the central bank aims to maintain stable holdings to fend off risks. They rose 0.6% from February and were up 1.9% from a year earlier.

