(Bloomberg) -- China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. has appointed Xie Yi Jing as acting chief executive officer, after the company’s founder became involved in a probe earlier this year.

Xie is a co-founder of the group, co-president of the investment banking division and head of the health-care division, among other positions, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday. Since February, Xie has been leading the executive committee, which is responsible for the company’s day-to-day operations, the filing stated.

Xie’s appointment comes after the company’s chairman and founder Bao Fan suddenly disappeared earlier this year. In August, China Renaissance said Bao Fan was still “cooperating” in an unspecified investigation.

Read more: China Renaissance Says Bao Fan Is Still Cooperating With Probe

The Monday statement did not mention the probe. The company’s shares remain suspended from trading.

In another development linked to the probe, a senior banker at Nomura Holdings Inc. has been barred from leaving China, the Financial Times reported last month. A spokesman at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at the time he was unaware of the issue.

