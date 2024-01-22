(Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in China extended their slide to the weakest level in more than three years on plentiful supplies, even after the state stockpiler pledged to buy the grain for reserves.

The most actively traded futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 1.1% to 2,317 yuan per ton on Monday, the lowest since September 2020, before trading at 2,326 yuan by 11:30 a.m. local time.

State-owned Sinograin said earlier this month it would boost purchases of domestically grown corn this year, spurring a brief rebound in prices. Still, the market has since resumed its decline under pressure from a bumper harvest and last year’s almost record imports.

Corn imports by the world’s largest buyer surged 32% to 27.13 million tons last year, almost matching the record reached in 2021, according to customs data last week. This included a large amount of Brazilian grain after China green-lighted shipments from the country in a drive to diversify suppliers.

Meanwhile, corn production in the country climbed more than 4% last year to a record 288.84 million tons, according to the agriculture ministry.

The global market outlook is weak, according to BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions. The market will return to a net surplus of 40.1 million tons in 2023-24, from a narrow deficit of 1.1 million tons a year earlier, and the buildup of inventories will serve as a major price headwind, it said in a report dated Jan. 19.

