(Bloomberg) -- China’s shipments of electric vehicles to Canada soared in May, as Tesla Inc. started to deliver its Shanghai-produced models to the country for the first time.

Car manufacturers in China exported a record $250 million of EVs, or 6,214 units, to Canada in May, up from only 88 units in the same period last year, according to the latest Chinese customs data.

That alone comprised 8% of the some $3.3 billion of EVs shipped globally from China.

Tesla’s Model Y is the best-selling car globally, the first all electric automobile to take that crown, beating out Toyota models. Model Ys ordered today would be delivered to Canada this month or next, according to estimates on Tesla’s website.

