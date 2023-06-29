(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy lost more steam in June as manufacturing activity contracted again and other sectors failed to build momentum, as calls grow for more policy support.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index was 49, barely an improvement from May and still in contraction, according to National Bureau of Statistics data published Friday. The non-manufacturing gauge — which measures activity in construction and services — slipped to 53.2 from 54.5 the previous month, still expanding but at a weaker pace.

A reading below 50 signals contraction from the previous month and anything above that points to expansion.

“The PMI figures failed to rebound and reinforce the message that the economy is slowing down,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The question is no longer whether the government will deliver growth stimulus. They have been doing so. The right question to ask is the quality of stimulus.”

Chinese stocks rose on Friday as Asia peers broadly fell. The CSI 300 Index gained 0.9% as of the mid-day break after declining for two days. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.2%. The offshore yuan gained 0.1%, edging up from its weakest level since November.

Speculation about potential policy support has been mounting as the recovery for the world’s second-largest economy loses traction. After a burst of activity in the first quarter, consumer spending is slowing. The housing rebound has fizzled, exports have weakened and infrastructure investment has been muted, too.

More from the PMI data:

The employment sub-gauge for the non-manufacturing sector fell to 46.8 from 48.4 in the previous month

A similar gauge for the manufacturing industry slid to 48.2 from 48.4

A sub-gauge of export orders received by factories fell to 46.4 in June, the lowest reading since January

Overall new orders sub-gauge was 48.6, up from 48.3 in May — though still in contraction

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“Weakness in services and a slowdown in construction dragged down growth in the non-manufacturing sector. A slightly narrower contraction in manufacturing was nothing to cheer about — that only reflected more working days in the month. The People’s Bank of China trimmed rates in June. Friday’s weak data reinforce the case for further easing.”

— Chang Shu and Eric Zhu, economists

Read the full report here.

The People’s Bank of China cut policy interest rates this month for the first time in nearly a year, signaling looser monetary policy.

However, the easy liquidity environment has benefited state-owned enterprises, industry leaders and innovative firms only, and private and small companies are still struggling with funding access, Liu Yuanchun, a prominent economist who’s previously consulted with top officials including President Xi Jinping, wrote in an article earlier this month.

Indeed, the divergence between manufacturers of different sizes widened in June as large companies expanded while small firms shrank at a faster pace, according to NBS data. Separately, figures published by the Ministry of Finance on Friday showed state-owned enterprises made 10.9% more profit in the first five months of the year than in the same period in 2022, contrasting with a 21.3% slump in earnings of private industrial firms.

Data has shown an ongoing contraction in demand in the June PMI surveys, with overseas demand deteriorating faster, according to Bruce Pang, chief economist and head of research for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. He added that small and private companies are under rising pressure, while non-manufacturing firms are seeing sharper job cuts.

“All these require a more forceful package to support the economy to be introduced at a sooner date,” Pang said.

The rapid drops in the employment subindex for the non-manufacturing sector is concerning as the services industry is a major employer of young workers. Less hiring risks exacerbating the country’s youth jobless rate that’s already at record high levels and further dampening household income confidence, in turn curbing consumer spending.

More Chinese are seeing their incomes dropping now and expect housing prices to fall in the coming three months, according to a PBOC survey of depositors released Thursday. That’s a worrying sign for the struggling economy as it will likely undermine housing demand and hurt construction activity.

Chinese authorities “need a holistic assessment and recipe to stabilize confidence,” as weak confidence is beyond what more cash injections or interest rate cuts can address, said ANZ’s Yeung.

That said, experts largely project that stimulus this year will be moderate, given how Beijing’s scope for monetary and fiscal support has been constrained. Limitations include potential strains for cash-strapped local governments, which are struggling to repay debt. More rate cuts would further widen the yield gap with the US, adding downward pressure on the yuan.

Along with cutting interest rates, authorities have extended tax breaks for electric car buyers and eased home purchase restrictions in more cities. But they’ve been slow to introduce additional measures.

--With assistance from Zhu Lin and Wenjin Lv.

(Updates throughout.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.