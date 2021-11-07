(Bloomberg) -- State Grid Corp. of China said the power supply and the demand situation in its areas of operation have returned to normal and the electricity gap has been significantly reduced, Xinhua reported.

The thermal coal inventory in the company’s operating area has rebounded to 99.3 million tons and the available days of thermal coal supply has climbed to 20, the report said, citing spokesperson Meng Haijun.

State Grid Corp. of China supplies power to 1.1 billion people with a service area that covers 88% of Chinese territory, the company said on its website, adding that it’s the world’s largest utility.

The power grid will face an “overall tight balance with partial gaps” this winter and in coming spring, the company said in the Xinhua report.

