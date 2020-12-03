(Bloomberg) -- China’s current tariffs on Australian wine are temporary and should end next year, according to a spokesman for the Commerce Ministry.

Temporary anti-dumping tariffs normally last four months, but this can be extended to nine months, Gao Feng said at the ministry’s regular briefing Thursday. China will continue its current investigation into dumping of Australian wine and the outcome of that would determine whether there would be further penalties, Gao said.

The investigation that China announced in August is scheduled to finish in August 2021, although that could be extended to 18 months. The ministry imposed temporary tariffs last week, a decision that the Australian government has protested.

“In this case, the Ministry of Commerce filed the case and conducted the investigation in strict accordance with relevant laws, and adopted relevant measures to fully protect the legal rights of all interested parties,” Gao said. “We welcome all interested parties including Australia to continue to participate in the follow-up investigation procedures in accordance with the law.”

Gao also defended China’s decision in May to impose tariffs on Australian exports of barley.

“During the investigation, the investigating agency fully protected the rights of all parties, listened extensively to the opinions of all parties, gave all parties ample opportunities to participate in the investigation, drew investigation conclusions objectively, fairly and impartially, and adopted corresponding trade remedies,” he said.

Australia’s trade minister has indicated the government will take its complaint over the barley tariffs to the World Trade Organization.

