China Says It Agreed With U.S. to Roll Back Tariffs in Phases

(Bloomberg) -- China and the U.S. have agreed to proportionally roll back tariffs on each other’s goods in phases, a Ministry of Commerce spokesman said.

The amount of tariff relief that would come in the first phase, set to be signed in the coming weeks, would depend on the content of that agreement, spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday without giving further details.

