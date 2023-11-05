(Bloomberg) -- Chinese brokerages surged after the country’s top securities regulator vowed to support mergers and acquisitions of leading firms in a move to help create top-ranked investment banks.

Guolian Securities Co. soared as much as 10% in Shanghai, leading gains among peers. Citic Securities Co., Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co. and Huatai Securities Co. also advanced. Meanwhile, China International Capital Corp shares jumped as much as 8.5% in Hong Kong.

China’s securities regulator will support leading brokerages to become better and stronger through innovation, group operation, mergers and acquisitions and restructuring, China Securities Journal reported on Friday. The move comes after the government vowed to improve the quality of listed companies at the Financial Work Conference last month.

“In the long run, the improvement in risk control indicators will help leading brokerages on more-comprehensive and precise risk management and better-use of capital,” China International Capital Corp Ltd. analysts including Pu Han wrote in a note. “It will help brokerages to achieve upper limit in their leverage ratio and lift their long-term return on equity.”

The China Securities Regulatory Commission also said it will support qualified and prudent brokerages to boost capital to better serve the economy. This will be achieved through an adjustment in risk control indicators for brokerages.

Meanwhile, Guolian Securities and Founder Securities Co. also rallied following interest in the companies after earlier announcements of merger and acquisition deals. Guolian Securities said in a stock exchange filing in March that its controlling shareholder, Wuxi Guolian Development Group, bought shares in Minsheng Securities via a public auction.

