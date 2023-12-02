(Bloomberg) --

Sierra Leone has signed an agreement with the China Road and Bridge Corporation and Senegal’s Atepa Group for the construction of an 8 kilometer (4.97 miles) bridge linking its capital and main airport.

With an investment cost of $1.5 billion, the Freetown-Lungi airport bridge is part of a government plan to improve the West African nation’s “technology and infrastructure” and will ease travel for citizen and foreigners, it said in a statement.

“Ultimately, the bridge will be a pathway for sustainable economic growth” and will complement the newly built $270 million Lungi airport, according to the minister of information, Chernor A. Bah.

Construction is expected to commence in the last quarter of 2024 and will take three years to complete, Bah said.

