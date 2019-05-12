(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Daily, the flagship newspaper of China’s Communist Party, said the U.S. should take full responsibility for trade-talk setbacks because it raised tariffs on China’s products, state television reported.

China sought a mutually beneficial agreement but the U.S. went back on its word, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday, citing a commentary that the paper will publish on Monday. The mainland has always attached great importance to the talks but has been pushed to its limits, according to the commentary.

The Global Times, an English-language web-based tabloid produced under the auspices of the People’s Daily, posted a similar editorial late Sunday local time. It described “the fierce U.S. offensive” against China as “irrational” and hurtful to the U.S. economy.

China “is willing to reach a deal” on trade but will never make concessions on issues of principle, nor trade its core interests,” according to the Global Times.

Talks between the U.S. and China ended without resolution last week with the White House imposing a second round of punitive duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods. That prompted Beijing to vow retaliation.

Response Awaited

While the Communist Party hasn’t yet announced what steps it would take, the commentaries are probably the first part of its response, since state media in China is tightly controlled and the government dictates what can be covered.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump said in tweets that it would be wise for China to “act now” to finish a trade deal with the U.S., warning that “far worse” terms would be offered after what he predicted would be his certain re-election in 2020.

“If they weren’t being seriously provoked, the Chinese people would not favor any trade war. However, once the country is strategically coerced, nothing is unbearable for China in order to safeguard its sovereignty and dignity,” the Global Times said in the editorial.

“If the U.S. is to play a roller-coaster-style thriller game, it will bear the consequences.”

In an earlier editorial, the Global Times said the U.S. has made a fundamental misjudgment, that is, believing China is unilaterally benefiting from China-U.S. economic and trade relations.”

(Updates to include Global Times editorials.)

