(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin, Citadel’s billionaire founder, and Robinhood Markets Inc. Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev will testify next week at a House hearing on wild market swings in shares of GameStop Corp. and other stocks.

Melvin Capital Management’s Gabriel Plotkin and Steve Huffman, the co-founder of Reddit, will also appear on Feb. 18 before the House Financial Services Committee, the panel said in a statement on Friday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.