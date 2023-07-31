(Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner David Rusoff as chief legal officer.

Rusoff, who spent more than two decades at Goldman, will start at Ken Griffin’s market-making firm early next year, according to a Citadel Securities representative. He will be responsible for legal and compliance functions, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Peng Zhao.

Rusoff was most recently general counsel for global banking and markets at Goldman. He was also a member of the firm’s operational risk and resiliency committee, technology risk committee and capital policy and procedures oversight committee.

Separately, Goldman top lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler announced the departure of David Thomas, deputy general counsel of the firm and general counsel of asset and wealth management. Thomas will join Griffin’s hedge fund, Citadel, where he will lead the trading and markets legal and compliance teams, a spokesperson said. He’ll start early next year and report to Shawn Fagan, the firm’s chief legal officer.

At Citadel Securities, Rusoff steps into the role once held by Heath Tarbert, who departed the firm in June to join Circle Internet Financial Ltd. as chief legal officer and head of corporate affairs.

“David is among the most accomplished legal professionals in global capital markets, and we are thrilled to welcome him as our new chief legal officer,” Zhao said in a statement sent to Bloomberg News.

The hire comes after Citadel Securities announced earlier Monday the addition of BlackRock Inc.’s former China head, Tony Tang, who was added to work closely with regulators and business partners to drive Citadel’s expansion in the country.

Citadel Securities generated $2.73 billion in revenue in the first six months of this year following a record $4.2 billion haul in the first half of 2022, Bloomberg News reported last week. The trading firm uses algorithms to capture and profit from tiny differences in prices.

As a market maker in the US, Citadel Securities provides liquidity products to institutions and retail investors across asset classes, including equities and fixed income, on exchanges, over the counter or directly with financial institutions.

