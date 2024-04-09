(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. hired BlackRock Inc.’s Alex Craddock to oversee its marketing and content work as the bank looks to sharpen what it’s advertising to clients while trying to lift returns.

Craddock, who initially joined BlackRock in 2015 and was most recently its global chief marketing officer, will be Citigroup’s chief marketing and content officer, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. Craddock, who also spent 12 years at payments giant Visa Inc., will report to David Livingstone, Citigroup’s chief client officer and former chief executive officer of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Citigroup, which is scheduled to report its first-quarter results Friday, recently finished cutting about 5,000 roles as part of what Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser is billing as the firm’s most sweeping overhaul in decades. The bank is trying to convince investors it can streamline its structure to lift returns to the level of rivals.

New York-based Citigroup hasn’t had someone dedicated to running its marketing operations since Carla Zakhem-Hassan moved to rival JPMorgan Chase & Co. in 2021. An expanded role means Craddock will oversee Citigroup’s enterprise and business marketing and strategy for original content and thought leadership, according to the memo.

