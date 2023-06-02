(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser was briefly interrupted by protesters during her comments at the Bernstein conference in New York.

A representative for Citigroup confirmed the protests were related to fossil fuels.

A webcast of the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference cut out after a disturbance came from the audience as Fraser spoke. The audio resumed more than 15 minutes later with a Bernstein host explaining that protesters had caused the interruption.

