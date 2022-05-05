(Bloomberg) -- Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro canceled some campaign events on Thursday, citing a plot by a drug-trafficking organization to kill him.

Petro had been scheduled to hold a press conference and meet with business leaders in Cucuta, on the border with Venezuela. He’ll still attend an evening rally in the city, his press office said.

Earlier this week, Petro canceled other events due to what he says is a plan to assassinate him by a group called La Cordillera, which operates in Colombia’s western coffee-producing region.

At the peak of drug cartel violence in the 1980s and early 1990s, four Colombian presidential candidates were assassinated, while the armed conflict made voting impossible in some areas.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.