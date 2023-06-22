Commissioner of Competition on record fine in the bread price-fixing scandal

Canada’s competition czar will release the findings from its study that looked at grocery industry competition and pricing next week.

The Competition Bureau announced on Thursday that it would publish a report on its Retail Grocery Market Study on Tuesday and take media questions on its contents.

The study launched last October set out to look closely at grocery industry dynamics in Canada and explore ways for governments to enhance competition between stores.

It sought to find answers to questions about the relationship between changing competitive dynamics and higher grocery prices, as well as find lessons from other countries on grocery competition and make recommendations about government actions.

The bureau was due to consult with stakeholders including grocery retailers, industry experts and government officials, and Canadians had the option to submit written or oral statements on the matter.

The Competition Bureau noted last year that grocery prices in Canada have been growing at “the fastest rate seen in 40 years,” as Canadian consumers feel their purchasing power decline amid rising inflation.