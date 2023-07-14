Singapore Graft, India Intrigue, Rockets: Saturday Asia Briefing
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s real estate unit received final approval to start the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums that sits in the heart of Mumbai.
China’s home prices dropped for the first time this year in June, underscoring mounting challenges to prop up a key engine of the economy.
The FBI is increasingly likely to move its headquarters from Washington to Maryland, despite Virginia lawmakers’ furious fight for the massive complex and Republican efforts to halt construction in retribution for probes into Donald Trump.
Following a move by the Bank of Canada to increase its policy rate this week, one real estate developer said the latest rate hike provides a sense of certainty to the market, which he thinks will heat up once interest rates stop moving higher.
Jul 14, 2023
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Real Estate Association has downgraded its home sales forecast for this year and next as fewer buyers jump into the market.
The association expects 464,239 properties to trade hands this year, a 6.8 per cent decrease from last year. It also now predicts 516,043 being sold in 2024.
In an April forecast, CREA said it expected 492,674 properties to be sold this year, a drop of 1.1 per cent from 2022. Home sales for 2024 were predicted to total 561,090.
While the association says it has seen a sales rebound in most parts of the country, interest rate hikes are continuing to weigh on borrowing costs and buyer sentiment. It sees markets are still being hampered by a lack of supply, though prices aren't bearing the brunt as much as sales.
It now forecasts the national average home price edging down 0.2 per cent from 2022 to $702,409 this year before rising to $723,243 in 2024.
The April forecast pointed to an average price of $670,389 for this year and $702,200 in 2024.
