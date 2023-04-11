(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s head of investment banking and capital markets for Australia has departed the firm to rejoin Macquarie Group Ltd.

Dragi Ristevski will become Head of Financial Sponsors, Asia Pacific for Macquarie Capital, according to a memo Wednesday. Based in Sydney, Ristevski will sit on the APAC Group Heads Committee and will work alongside Dieu Ndenzako to build a new specialist private equity coverage team for the Asia-Pacific market, the bank said in the memo.

A representative for Macquarie confirmed the contents of the memo. Representatives for Credit Suisse didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ristevski, who joined the Swiss bank from Citigroup Inc. in February 2021, was swiftly elevated to regional head as other senior leaders departed. He advised KKR & Co on its A$1.2 billion ($800 million) acquisition of ProbeCX and its proposal to acquire hospital operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd., as well as TPG Inc. on its sale of a strategic stake in veterinary firm Greencross to AustralianSuper, according to the memo.

Ristevski, who also worked at Macquarie earlier in his career, will report to Tim Joyce.

The Australian Financial Review reported the move earlier Wednesday.

UBS Group AG bought Credit Suisse last month in a deal orchestrated by the Swiss government, following a collapse in confidence at the lender that threatened to trigger a broader financial crisis.

