(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it froze four funds in its asset management unit that invested in the bank’s scandal-hit $10 billion supply chain finance strategy.

The Swiss lender said it decided to temporarily freeze redemptions, and suspend calculation of the net asset value per share at the funds effective March 1.

The affected funds are the Credit Suisse (Lux) Multi Strategy Bond Fund, Credit Suisse (Lux) Multi Strategy Alternative Fund, Credit Suisse (Lux) Qatar Enhanced Short Duration Fund and Credit Suisse (Lux) Institutional Target Volatility Fund.

Credit Suisse has started an internal probe into the collapse of the supply chain finance funds and temporarily replaced three employees in its asset management unit who were tied to the strategy.

The Swiss lender has reached out to external firms to deal with regulators’ queries surrounding the collapse of the funds, which it ran with Australian financier Lex Greensill, people familiar with the matter said, asking for anonymity in discussing internal information.

