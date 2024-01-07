CVC Nears Acquisition of La Piadineria From Permira, Sole Says

(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners is nearing the acquisition of the Italian restaurant chain Gruppo La Piadineria from Permira, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without citing where it got the information.

The purchase could be signed in the next few days, the newspaper said. The deal could worth over €300 million ($329 million) included debt, Il Sole reported.

Permira bought the fast-casual chain, which now operates about 390 branches in 65 Italian cities, in 2017.

