DavidsTea Inc. says it has signed a deal to sell its beverages in 1,500 Circle K and Couche-Tard stores.

The Montreal-based tea purveyor says the deal with convenience store owner Alimentation Couche-Tard is structured as an exclusive supplier agreement.

Circle K and Couche-Tard stores covered by the agreement will sell tea sachets in eight DavidsTea flavours, including Cream of Earl Grey, Silk Dragon, Jasmine, David's Breakfast Blend and Cold 911.

Seven locations will also be outfitted with full tea bars that will offer a wider variety of hot and iced teas.

The bulk of the Circle K and Couche-Tard locations involved in the deal began offering DavidsTea products today, but those in Ontario won't see the partnership hit their stores until mid-April.

The partnership comes as Alimentation Couche-Tard is focusing more heavily on beverages. Fast-food franchisor Second Cup announced on LinkedIn last month that it was piloting its first Second Cup in a Couche-Tard location in Laval, Que.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.