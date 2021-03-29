(Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc narrowed the price range for its U.K. initial public offering to the lower half of its initial range, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News, after some institutional investors said they won’t buy the stock because of the company’s treatment of riders.

The new guidance was set at 3.90 pounds to 4.10 pounds a share, the terms showed Monday. Deliveroo initially marketed the offering at 3.90 pounds to 4.60 pounds, valuing the company at as much as 8.8 billion pounds.

Deliveroo’s narrowed range comes days after some of the U.K.’s biggest asset managers said they’re concerned that the company’s treatment of delivery people doesn’t align with socially responsible investing practices. Hundreds of riders are expected to refuse to make deliveries when the startup begins trading. Meanwhile, some investors also have expressed concerns that the company’s dual-class voting structure is counter to good corporate governance.

“Deliveroo has received very significant demand from institutions across the globe,” a Deliveroo spokesperson said Monday, adding that there is demand for the offering, multiple times over, throughout the price range led by three anchor investors. Deliveroo didn’t name them.

Banks will take investor orders through Tuesday, with trading set to start the next day. The sale totaled as much as 1.77 billion pounds ($2.45 billion) based on the original price range, with 1 billion pounds of proceeds for the company and the rest of the offering coming from investors including Amazon.com Inc.

Deliveroo is giving founder and Chief Executive Officer Will Shu voting control for three years to provide him with the stability to execute long-term plans, the company has said.

Such dual-class structures, which are common in the U.S. and let founders keep control even after an IPO, are the subject of debate in London at the moment. A U.K. government-backed report this month recommended allowing companies to use such a setup on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange, where they’re currently not permitted.

“Given volatile global market conditions for IPOs, Deliveroo is choosing to price responsibly within the initial range and at an entry point that maximizes long-term value for our new institutional and retail investors,” the spokesperson said.

