(Bloomberg) -- A broad majority in the Danish parliament agreed to boost military support for Ukraine in the coming years, which the government said will help the Nordic nation meet the spending target of the NATO defense bloc through 2030.

Denmark will raise military funding in its so-called Ukraine Fund by 2.3 billion kroner ($340 million) in 2023 and by 23.5 billion kroner over the period 2025-2027, the government said.

Together with other funding allocations and newly proposed initiatives, Denmark will be able to meet the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s guidelines for members to spend 2% of gross domestic product already this year and through the end of the decade, the government said. It had previously committed to meet that requirement no later than 2030.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.