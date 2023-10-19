Desjardins to lay off about 400 employees due to economic slowdown

Quebec-based financial services firm Desjardins is laying off “less than 400” employees as the company deals an economic downturn and looks to recoup money from prior investments.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Desjardins told BNN Bloomberg that the layoffs will primarily affect its Montreal and Levis, Que. offices as part of “regular adjustments within different teams.”

“The current economic context adds an additional pressure that leads us to have a healthy and prudent management,” the company said in an emailed statement.

“This sound management leads us to keep a close eye on our costs, whether, for example, to take advantage of natural attrition, to assess the relevance of our vacant positions, or to ensure that our office space corresponds to the reality of hybrid working.”

The company also mentioned it had yet to recoup “all the benefits of our massive investments in recent years” and needs to “step up the pace in this respect.”

RECENT INVESTMENTS

In November 2022, Desjardins had announced plans to buy Guardian Capital’s insurance and wealth management operations for $750 million.

It also partnered with the technology consulting firm LTIMindtree a month a later.

Desjardins also bought Canadian investment manager Hexavest Inc. in 2021, which added $5 billion to its assets, in a sale with undisclosed terms.

Desjardins reported surplus earnings of $553 million for the second quarter of 2023, as it benefited from a growth in interest income fuelled by the higher interest rates.

With files from Bloomberg News