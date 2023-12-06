(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. unveiled a beta version of its Disney+ streaming service on Wednesday that includes Hulu films and TV shows.

Subscribers to a bundle that includes both services will be able to watch Hulu shows such as Pam & Tommy and Only Murders in the Building by clicking on a tile within the Disney+ service, which already includes areas for Disney brands such as Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic.

The world’s largest entertainment company plans a more extensive rollout of the integrated service in March. Disney believes putting the two services on one app will make it easier for fans to access the programming and more likely to stick with the product.

Subscribers can still choose to use the Disney+ and Hulu apps on a standalone basis. The bundle costs $10 a month for the version with advertising and $20 for one without.

Disney is buying Comcast Corp.’s one-third of Hulu. The two companies have kicked off an appraisal process that will extend into next year. Under a previous deal, Comcast and Disney agreed that the total value of Hulu would be no less than $27.5 billion.

In its latest earnings statement in November, Disney reiterated that it plans to achieve profitability in its streaming business next year.

