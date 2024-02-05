(Bloomberg) -- The US dollar extended its rally as the resiliency of the world’s largest economy pushed traders to curtail the scale of expected interest-rate cuts.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose as much as 0.5% on Monday to reach the highest level since Nov. 22. The dollar has strengthened against all of its Group-of-10 peers since the start of the year.

Resilient macro data for the US, including a surprisingly strong jobs report last week, is pushing back expectations on the timing of the first rate reduction, while global forces ranging from China’s economic struggles to geopolitical uncertainties have boosted the dollar’s appeal as a safe haven.

Federal Reserve officials cemented the end of their aggressive campaign to push up interest rates in their last meeting, and sought to reset expectations for how soon and how fast they’ll cut this year as inflation pressures fade. Chair Jerome Powell said in an interview after the decision that they may have to wait beyond March to cut rates.

The rally in the greenback defies expectations for a weaker US currency after the Fed signaled in December the central bank was preparing to pivot away from its aggressive hiking campaign.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.